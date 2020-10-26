Man from Huntingdon who died in crash named

Police have named a man from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire who died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a HGV in Bluntisham on Thursday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene on the B1040, at the junction with Wheatsheaf Road and Bluntisham Heath Road at about 5.15pm.

The driver of the car, John Burton, 72, of Spring Close, Huntingdon, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The circumstances of the collision are being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 339 of 22 October.

In a statement, John’s family said: “John was born to a French mother and English father and spent his early years living in France before moving to London and finally to Huntingdon in 1964.

“At 72 he was still working in the engineering and fabrication industry, something that had taken his interest some 56 years ago and remained a life-long passion.

“John enjoyed collecting things and was very proud of his French heritage. Whilst he did not have any immediate family he leaves behind two brothers, three sisters and a host of nephews and nieces.”