The mother and sister of a paramedic who died after a crash in Stevenage are calling on the government to change the law.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins, who lived in the town, died days after she was thrown off her motorbike two years ago on September 7th.

Another driver was charged with death by careless driving, but left the country the day after Vicky died.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins

Vicky had been a paramedic for 15 years.

She was fun-loving, a beautiful person inside and out, a joker, very caring, wore her heart on her sleeve, just the perfect daughter. Wendy Lovelace, Mother

Authorities have been unable to get her back.

Vicky's sister and mother Credit: ITV News Anglia

Vicky's sister and mother are now calling for a change in the law.

At the moment, the police already have the power to sort of seize passports if they think they're a flight risk or anything like that. But what I want the law to be changed to is that passports are stopped from the moment of the accident until it is sorted out. Louisa Smith, Sister

There are echoes of Harry Dunn in Vicky's death. Both died after being in a collision on a motorbike, both those accused of being involved left the country shortly after.

Harry Dunn Credit: ITV News Anglia

Louisa's even found support from Harry's mum Charlotte.

She's supported me and said keep going. And I've sent her messages of support as well. You know what they're feeling and what they're going through as well. It's hard to see another family go through something very similar that you went through and at the moment have the same outcome. Louisa Smith

Vicky's family have already got a petition calling on the UK government to lobby Turkish authorities for the return of the woman charged.

'Justice for Vicky' petition Credit: ITV News Anglia

They've now launched another calling for a change to the law.