People in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk are being "strongly advised" not to go trick or treating this Halloween, to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Both county's are currently in Tier 1 of Covid restrictions.

Cambridgeshire's director of public health is urging people to celebrate safely at home.

“We strongly advise against trick or treating - the fewer people you come into contact with the lesser the chance of you catching and spreading the virus", Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said.

The good news is that there are lots of alternative activities you can do safely at home.”

“We are in Tier 1 (Medium risk) under new national rules which means our residents must not mix with more than six people.

"If you're planning to celebrate Halloween this year, then following these simple rules; don’t share food, keep your distance from others and celebrate at home with the people you live with.”

A week-long half term campaign led by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council aims to inspire residents to try an alternative approach to a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween.

#DoHalloweenDifferently will give residents fun ideas they can enjoy safely outdoors or at home, rather than going out and about trick or treating.

People are being urged to think of other creative ways to celebrate Halloween to avoid common touch points and close contact with crowds. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Norfolk County Council is also asking children and families to celebrate Halloween safely.

Leader of Norfolk County Council, Andrew Proctor, said: “Across the country and across Norfolk, the cases of coronavirus in the community around us are increasing. We must all do our bit to keep the spread as controlled as possible, and part of that means finding new ways to do things.

“There’s no reason not to have fun on Halloween but this year is one to celebrate at home to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. We know this will have an impact on future events such as Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday but as things currently stand it’s best for everyone.”