Champions Essex announce batsman to leave club

Essex County Cricket Club has announced that 22-year-old batsman Rishi Patel has joined Leicestershire.

The 22-year-old made his debut for Essex last year against Hampshire in a 50 overs match, opening the batting with Sir Alastair Cook.

In all he made 7 appearances for Essex before a loan spell with Leicestershire.

Speaking on the ECCC website Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Rishi and seeing another Academy graduate develop into the First Team squad.”

“However, we have a very talented group of players at the Club and it’s been difficult to guarantee a place in the starting XI with the success we have enjoyed in recent seasons.

Rishi Patel said: he was grateful to Essex for making his dream come true to become a professional cricketer.

But he said he was looking forward to his new challenge:

“I’m very excited to be joining Leicestershire for the next three years. The club has a fantastic group of players already at the club and have laid the foundations to earn success in the future... I can’t wait to get going and hit the ground running.”

