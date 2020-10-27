Extraordinary meeting set to discuss free school meals in Hertfordshire

An extraordinary meeting's set to be held in Hertfordshire to discuss calls for the county to provide free school meals during the holidays.

It comes after businesses across the region stepped in when the government refused to extend the national scheme.

Liberal Democrat councilors are calling on the county council to set up its own local system, even if it has to be funded from the council's own reserves.

The council's chief legal officer says it is 'anticipated' that a date for that meeting will be 'anounced shortly'.

It's essential that the County, as the education authority, steps up to the mark if the government will not Cllr Stephen GIles-Medhurst

Following the request for the extraordinary meeting, deputy leader of the county council Cllr Teresa Heritage has stepped in to highlight the support that's already available.

And in a statement issued by the county council, Cllr Heritage, said: "We remain committed to supporting families at this difficult time and want to reassure all our residents that help is at hand for those who need it right now."