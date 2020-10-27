Family pay tribute to man who was "full of energy and vitality"

The family of a man who was killed in a car crash in Norfolk have paid tribute to him.

Steven Savage died after the car he was driving hit a tree in Shropham near Attleborough in Norfolk in the early hours of Sunday October 11th.

Mr Savage, who was in his 30s, was described by his family as "full of energy and vitality", adding he had the ability to: "bounce into a room like an enthusiastic puppy".

In a tribute issued today, the family said:

"From an early age Steve held an interest in Maths and Physics and was enthralled by stars and space spending hours in the company of a telescope. One of his "greatest moments” was meeting and talking with Stephen Hawking during a High School trip to Cambridge. He was also highly practical and could mend almost anything. Qualifying as an Electrical Engineer and working locally were both important to him. He had concerns about climate change and hated littering with a passion."

The family said he had a thirst for adventure.

"While travelling in India he enjoyed experiences that some would not even dream to do. One such adventure took him across the ‘Highest Navigable Road in the World’ in the Himalayas from Manali to Leh on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Steve was a keen snowboarder Credit: Family picture

"Steve enjoyed Snow Boarding visiting sites across Europe and Scandinavia in pursuit of the perfect slope. He also visited many other countries including China and Turkey. Back home he played a bit of cricket occasionally and loved to play his piano although he always claimed that he "did both rather badly”.

Many of his friends will remember him for his booming laughter, antique Top Hat and, for a few months his gigantic moustache which resulted in some of his closest family calling him Sneeze! Family tribute

A private funeral will take place next month, but a memorial event will be held when social distancing allows.