Food & drink firms needed for Lowestoft's East Point Pavilion

The company behind the re-design of Lowestoft's East Point Pavilion are appealing for local food and drinks businesses to come forward.

Work on redesigning the venue is currently underway.

It's being re-styled to create a foodhall and local events venue to put new life into the seafront.

It's hoped local business will take up the offer to trade there.

It will be managed by the company behind the town's Light festival which took place for the first time in 2019.

We cannot wait to help create a vibrant and exciting venue and programme for the people of Lowestoft Genevieve Christie, Director of First Light Festival

East Point Pavilion impression Credit: East Suffolk Council

First Light Festival C.I.C, the company which oversees First Light Festival believes it will be ideal for both people starting up a new business and hoping to trial it or for experienced catering firms looking to expand into new locations.

The first phase of the regeneration work is scheduled for completion in March 2021.