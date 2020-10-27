No supporters at FA Cup 1st Round ties

There's disappointment for the region's non league sides still in the Emirates FA Cup, with no supporters allowed for their First Round ties.

That's despite clubs below National League level being able to admit fans in the qualifying rounds.

The announcement came ahead of the draw for the First Round proper being made on Monday night (October 26)

A statement on the FA's official website read:

"There are 40 ties at this stage of the competition and due to COVID-19 restrictions, all ties in the first round proper will be played behind closed doors."

Hertfordshire club Bishop's Stortford was the last to confirm their place in the draw.

Around four hundred watched the Blues win their 4th Qualifying Round tie at home to St Albans City 2-0. They'll visit Brackley Town from Vanarama National League North in Round One.

Wayne Brown, who steered Maldon & Tiptree to Round 2 of the Emirates FA Cup last season Credit: PA

Maldon & Tiptree, who reached the second round of last season's competition, were also backed by fans in their 4th Qualifying Round win over Haringey Borough.

But they'll have no spectators for their high-profile home draw against SkyBet League Two side Morecambe, with First Team manager Wayne Brown expressing his disappointment on the club's official website.

Of course, I am disappointed, for our supporters but also the team. The support we received on Saturday was brilliant and it really helped us get over the line against Haringey. However, I understand the decision the FA have made and peoples health is paramount, we must respect the decision.

As much as I understand, I still disappointed but hopefully, if we are picked for a televised match, our supporters will still be able to watch us. Wayne Brown, Maldon & Tiptree First Team Manager

There's League Two opposition for the region's other non league club who are through, King's Lynn Town.

The National League new-boys will visit Port Vale. That's after receiving a bye with Notts County withdrawing from their Fourth Qualifying Round tie because of an outbreak of Coronavirus

First Round ties involving clubs from the ITV Anglia region:

Oxford United v PETERBOROUGH UNITED

Oxford City v NORTHAMPTON TOWN

MALDON & TIPTREE v Morecambe

STEVENAGE v Concord Rangers

COLCHESTER UNITED v Marine

CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Shrewsbury Town

BRACKLEY TOWN v BISHOP'S STORTFORD

Eastleigh v MK DONS

Boreham Wood v SOUTHEND UNITED

IPSWICH TOWN v Portsmouth

Port Vale v KING'S LYNN TOWN

Ties to be played between November 7-9, 2020With games being played behind closed doors, the FA has announced that prize money will be shared between competing clubs, recognising the financial impact for those affected.

Winning and losing clubs will now receive 75 per cent and 25 per cent of the prize money for their respective fixture.

This means first round proper winners will collect £16,972 and losing clubs will receive £5657 from the prize fund. The same situation will occur in the second round, where winners will get £25,500 and losing teams taking home £8500.