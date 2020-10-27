Watch Graham Stothard's video report

A father from Milton Keynes is urging people to take the threat of Covid-19 seriously.

Damion Brown was hospitalised at the beginning of the pandemic due to Coronavirus. And at one stage he admits crying to his family down the phone telling them he might not make it.

Just six months ago Damion could barely breathe, moments away from being ventilated at Milton Keynes hospital struck down with the virus.

Damion Brown was given just a 50/50 chance of survival

At one point he didn't eat or drink for four days and doctors told him he'd have to go on a ventilator. His chances of survival were estimated at just 50/50.

My infection levels in my blood were really high and I told my wife, this is the situation, this is what they’re going to do... I knew it was serious I knew I might die. There was silence we all had a cry. Damion Brown

His wife also had it, although wasn't admitted to hospital. But both are now suffering from what's known as Long Haul Covid. A debilitating and long term recovery, even when the virus is no longer in the system.

We both struggle with tiredness, fatigue on a daily basis we kind of have to adjust what we do during the day so we can preserve our energy. Cat Brown

Now Damion is helping to raise money for Milton Keynes Hospital - as a thank you for saving his life. Completing a charity walk up Mount Snowdown.

Damion climbed Mount Snowdon for charity

But as cases rise and lockdown restrictions tighten, both Damion and Cat fear some still aren't taking it seriously.