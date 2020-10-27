Police called after attempt to 'recycle' human bones in Suffolk

Police were called to a recycling centre in Suffolk after a member of the public tried to dispose of human bones.

Officers had to investigate when a stamped box arrived at the Sandy Lane centre in Sudbury on Saturday October 24.

Suffolk Police confirmed the bones had been used for medical purposes and were not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said the discovery was not being linked to the human remains found in the River Stour in Sudbury at the end of August.

The bones were taken from the recycling centre and will be used for other medical or education purposes.