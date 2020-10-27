Pubs ponder how they'll survive second wave of Covid restrictions

The region's pub industry says it needs more information and less uncertainty if it is to survive a second wave of coronavirus restrictions.

It has been a turbulent seven months for our locals after being forced to close back in March when lockdown first kicked in.

And although the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme helped to bolster balance sheets, rising Covid cases up and down the country have led to a gradual re-tightening of restrictions in many places - and no clue when they might be eased.

The Navigation Inn at Cosgrove, near Milton Keynes, is currently in a medium risk area, also known as Tier 1.

Peter Borg-Neal owns eight pubs in the East. He says restrictions and uncertainty make business unpredictable. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Customers have returned post-lockdown but the business is being forced to operate in a very different way thanks to social distancing rules and the 10pm curfew.

Peter Borg-Neal owns a total of 28 pubs across the UK - including eight in the east - and says while the Navigation Inn is thriving, that's not the case everywhere.

We've been knocked back quite badly by the curfew, which I think is a very, very strange policy. I don't think it does any good, in fact it may even be doing some harm. I've now got five pubs who are in Tier Two in Essex and London and the big impact there is we can't have more than one household meet. So tables of four, tables of six, have all been cancelled and that's taken up 50% of our trade. Peter Borg-Neal, pub owner

Over in Suffolk, Greene King pub the Macebearer still hasn't reopened since lockdown.

It's one of 79 of the chain's pubs that remain closed. The company is working on getting the doors open again, but doesn't yet have a date.

The community living nearby in Bury St Edmunds believe it is an important resource and would give the area a welcome boost if it could re-open.

Everybody's really missing it. Everybody needs some sort of lift and this would be the place everybody could meet and chat and share stories. It's vital. Mary Brooks, who is campaigning to get the Macebearer pub reopened

But with so much uncertainty over how long this next phase will last - and what further restrictions communities could face if the number of cases continues to rise - pubs say they desperately need a plan if they are going to survive.