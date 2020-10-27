Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran tops list of richest people under 30 in the UK

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has retained his title as the richest young British star - increasing his estimated worth to £210 million.

The 29-year-old has topped Heat magazine's wealthiest stars aged 30 and under.

The singer-songwriter who grew up in Framlingham, claimed the top spot from Adele in 2019 after she turned 31.

He increased his fortune by £40 million in the last year thanks to his record-breaking Divide tour, which saw him play more than 250 shows to more than seven million fans since March 2017.

His two-year Divide tour ended in Ipswich after he played to nine million fans in nearly 50 countries across 260 shows.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, second place in 2019, has dropped off the list for the first time since it began ten years ago, after turning 31 in July.

Taking his spot is last year's third place, former One Direction star Harry Styles, with an estimated £74 million.

The singer has added £40 million to his wealth since going solo, according to the magazine, through two successful albums, a world tour and a Gucci deal.

The rest of the top 10 is dominated by his former bandmates, with Niall Horan, 27, in fourth (£55 million), Louis Tomlinson, 28, in sixth (£47 million), Liam Payne, 27, in seventh (£46 million) and Zayn Malik, 27, in ninth (£38 million).