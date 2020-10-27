Teenager who found rare coin dating from 1066 nets thousands from sale

A teenager metal detectorist who found a coin dating from 1066 has seen it fetch thousands at auction.

Catering apprentice Reece Pickering, who is 17, and from Great Yarmouth, found a Saxon coin in a farmers' field in Topcroft, Norfolk back in August.

Reece Pickering out metal detecting with his dad Jonny Crowe Credit: Hansons

Reece was metal detecting in August with his dad when he found the Harold II silver penny dating back to 1066, the year of the Battle of Hastings.

The coin has been recorded with The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge and is the only one known to exist.

The King Harold Coin

The 954-year-old coin sold for £4,000 to a UK buyer when it went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers yesterday.

Reece’s father Jonny, a 41-year-old welder, said: “The coin, which has been recorded with The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, is the only one of its type known to exist. The day Reece found it we were out metal detecting in a couple of farmer’s fields. We’d only come across rubbish.

The next minute I heard Reece shouting and waving from the other side of the field. I went over and there he was with his find. He kicked the dirt away, picked up the coin and gave it a wipe. We knew it was special. Jonny Crowe

Reece, a catering apprentice, said: “It was pretty special to find. I wasn’t expecting to come across such a scarce and remarkable coin. It’s a day I will remember forever. I can’t imagine finding something as special as this again. You just never know what’s beneath your feet.”

Another teen metal detecting discovery, a silver Henry I penny, AD 1100-1135, also soared to success. It sold for £3,100 to a UK buyer. It was found on September 9 by Essex student Walter Taylor, then 15, in a farmer’s field in his home county.

Adam Staples, Historica expert at Hansons, said: “We’re delighted with the results - and for the boys.