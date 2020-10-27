Tighter borrowing restrictions to return for Norfolk libraries

Tighter restrictions on borrowing books from Norfolk's libraries are set to return from this weekend.

When lockdown began in March - and libraries were forced to close - the county council began automatically renewing items to help borrowers avoid fines and keep themselves entertained.

Users were also allowed to borrow up to 45 books, DVDs and CDs at a time - up from 15 during regular times.

But from Sunday November 1, further restrictions will be brought in - although the council is keen to stress that it is not a return to full pre-lockdown rules.

It means items will need to be renewed by borrowers - up to 12 times if they haven't been reserved by someone else - or returned before their due date.

And the number of items that can be taken out will decrease to 20.

Any overdue items will be subject to charges from November 22.

Our library service has been vital to our communities throughout the pandemic and a more flexible borrowing system has been a big part of this. I’m encouraged that we can continue to offer everyone the opportunity to keep a number of books while ensuring that others can reserve and enjoy our collection. Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for people and communities, Norfolk County Council

Users will be notified by email when items are due back or overdue. Books can be returned by using the drop-box at each library or via the self-service kiosks.