A 91-year-old grandmother feared she might miss the biggest day in her granddaughters' because of Covid.

Dot bash, who lives in the RMBI Care Co Home Prince Edward Duke of Kent Court in Stisted, near Braintree, was unable to attend her granddaughter Kathryn's wedding due to Coronavirus restrictions.

But the manager of the home arranged for Dot to watch it all on a special livestream.

The chairs received some special wedding decoration and Dot, and her fellow residents, even got to wear her wedding outfit as she watched the event.

Dot and fellow residents dressed up for the occasion

I'm so grateful that the home was able to make this happen so I could see my granddaughter getting married. Dot Bash

And Kathryn was able to cut her wedding cake outside the home's building with her grandmother watching from a window.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that my nana and her fellow residents could join in my wedding," she said. "It added an extra exciting dimension to the whole day and lasting memories to treasure."

A nice day for a web wedding...

The home even laid on a special wedding feast, with a three course meal and canapes to help mark the celebration.

Aggie McDonald, the home's manager, said: "We couldn't bear the thought of Dot not being able to see her granddaughter getting married in real time.

They're such a close family, for her to miss it would have been heart-breaking. Aggie McDonald

"We were determined to make it special for her and it was lovely that our other residents were also able to enjoy such an uplifting event."