What the flock! Householder's surprise as they find garden full of sheep
It was a case of would Ewe believe it for police in Cambridgeshire as they dealt with a rather unusual call out.
Officers in Cambridgeshire were called to Gorefield, near Wisbech to round up the sheep.
The animals had been spooked after they were chased by a dog off the lead. Police say no sheep were injured.
In a tweet officers said:
It is really important to keep dogs under proper control at all times, even in a rural setting. It is an offence to worry livestock - the owner of the dog has been identified and words of advice given.