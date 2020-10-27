What the flock! Householder's surprise as they find garden full of sheep

It was a case of would Ewe believe it for police in Cambridgeshire as they dealt with a rather unusual call out.

Sheep fled a dog to a house in Gorefield near Wisbech Credit: Fenland Police

Officers in Cambridgeshire were called to Gorefield, near Wisbech to round up the sheep.

The animals had been spooked after they were chased by a dog off the lead. Police say no sheep were injured.

In a tweet officers said: