Why this week will be life-changing in more way than one for debut author

Polly Crosby is about to published her first novel this week - Not bad for someone who shouldn't really be here at all .

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was three months old, her parents were told she would be lucky to see her teens.

Polly Crosby was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis aged three months Credit: Polly Crosby

2020 was supposed to be a monumental year for the author - turning 40 and the publication of her debut novel. But then came Covid and Polly wondered if she'd be around to see any of it.

The average life expectancy of someone with CF is around 40 so for me it wasn't just turning 40 it was surviving 40. Polly Crosby

Tomorrow night she's doing a virtual book launch at Jarrold Department Store in Norwich.

Polly is working on her second novel - with help from her cat Dali

Her first novel set in the Suffolk countryside where she grew up.

"It's about a father who creates a series of picture books for his daughter and fans of the book think that there's a treasure hunt hidden in the pages and they start coming to the family's village and start digging in the fields around their house looking for gold and jewels."

"It is a pretty dark book . Fortunately I'm not a very dark person but there must be something going on in there definitely not my experience of the Suffolk countryside."

She freely admits that so far she's defied the odds

It [cystic fibrosis] has affected me in pretty horrible ways but the advancements in medicine means that at the moment I'm doing alright and in two days time , so my publication day I'll be taking a brand new miracle drug which won't just make me fine , it'll make me really, really well. So publication day is really mind-blowing now. Polly Crosby

And with people rediscovering the pleasure of reading in lockdown Polly's hoping her book will fly off the shelves.