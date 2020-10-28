Blind woman from Milton Keynes captivates TikTok with videos on everyday tasks

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia reporter Liz Summers

A blind woman from Milton Keynes has become a social media sensation by posting videos about how she does everyday tasks.

24-year-old Lucy Edwards lost her sight when she was 17 due to a rare genetic condition called incontinentia pigmenti.

During the summer, she took to video-sharing platform TikTok to show the world what it's like to live with her disability.

The posts have gone down a storm and have attracted millions of likes.

Lucy Edwards Credit: ITV Anglia

Ms Edwards posts videos on TikTok using the hashtag #blindnotbroken. She began during the national lockdown earlier this year.

Ms Edwards told ITV Anglia: "I thought, right, there's no one chatting about how a blind person is living through lockdown but also just generally about the home - what do I actually do?"

"I was getting questions, even from my closest friends, about how I do things."

She's amassed a whopping 678,000 followers and 15 million likes.

Just one of Ms Edwards' TikTok videos

Her fiance, Ollie Cave, is extremely proud.

"She's really inspiring, she's so bubbly, she's always determined, she never gives up," he said.

"She's just exactly like how she is on video as she is off video, this really gorgeous, informative personality."

Ms Edward's lessons shine a light on disability and she said the response to them has been overwhelming.

"It's just more than I ever would have dreamed... the message genuinely is 'blind not broken' you can have a disability and you aren't broken."