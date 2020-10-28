An appeal has been issued for a boy who has been missing since a trip with his mother to Disneyland Paris last Christmas.

Mikey Salmon, 10, from Cambridgeshire, was last seen by his father on Boxing Day last year and has been considered missing since January 2.

In an appeal made on Wednesday, High Court judge Mr Justice Peel said concerns for Mikey's welfare are "high" and called for the public's assistance to help find him.

The statement said: "The High Court and Mr Justice Peel are concerned with the welfare of a missing child called Mikey Salmon.

"He is a 10-year-old white British male from Cambridgeshire, UK.

Mikey Salmon has been missing since he visited Disneyland Paris last Christmas. Credit: PA

"He was last seen by his father on December 26 2019 and has been missing since January 2 2020."

The statement added: "Mikey lived with his father and it was agreed that his mother could take him to Disneyland Paris for a few days after Christmas 2019 but they did not return and he has not been seen since.

"Concerns for his welfare are high and his family are missing him and wish to have him home safe and well.

"The assistance of the public is now urgently requested in helping to find Mikey Salmon and any information or sightings should be reported to Essex Police, Police 101 or through Crimestoppers."