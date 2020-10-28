Coronavirus: Cambridge goes from having low rates to having most cases in region

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia reporter Matt Hudson

The university city of Cambridge - which had enjoyed low rates throughout the pandemic - now has the most cases per head in the region.

It currently has an infection rate of 185 per 100,000 people. Where those cases are is related to the position of student accommodation in the city.

University towns are almost all seeing spikes. At Cambridge, most students live in college accommodation throughout their course. They don't have to move out part way through.

First year English student Charlie Cowgill Charlie told ITV Anglia, "Because of the older members of academia who are in our community, I have a responsibility as their student to take care of their health and my own health."

The city council is among those debating whether Cambridge should go into Tier 2 to help slow infection rates.

Councillor Lewis Herbert

"There are staff and postgraduates who are part of our community, so we do need to keep a control on it...we have to protect our older people and our whole community has a job to help protect each other," Councillor Lewis Herbert said.

Essex asked to become Tier 2 earlier this month. Meanwhile, neighbouring Hertfordshire is seeing a rise in cases but is currently content to remain in Tier 1.

Cambridge University currently has 156 cases but it is testing students extensively. That's already been shown to be effective at the University of East Anglia, where numbers are now low.

"We discovered cases which otherwise wouldn't have been discovered and those students are then isolating and their flatmates are isolating," UEA's Vice-Chancellor Neil Ward said.