Covid-19 means Norfolk Show won't take place until 2022 - organisers announce

Organisers of the Norfolk Show have said they won't be staging the event until 2022 at the earliest - due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

It was hoped the event, which is one of the country's biggest agricultural shows, would be held next summer, but the organisers say due to current uncertainty surrounding large scale events they've decided to postpone it for another year.

Children enjoying the Norfolk Show Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association says it hopes to run smaller events next year instead.

In a statement the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said it had made the "extremely difficult decision" to cancel next year's planned event.

It said: