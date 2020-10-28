Covid-19 means Norfolk Show won't take place until 2022 - organisers announce
Organisers of the Norfolk Show have said they won't be staging the event until 2022 at the earliest - due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic
It was hoped the event, which is one of the country's biggest agricultural shows, would be held next summer, but the organisers say due to current uncertainty surrounding large scale events they've decided to postpone it for another year.
The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association says it hopes to run smaller events next year instead.
In a statement the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said it had made the "extremely difficult decision" to cancel next year's planned event.
It said:
The RNAA has endured over many years and we seek to ensure the longterm sustainable future of the organisation for the people and farming community of Norfolk. Through 2021, the RNAA still hope to put on smaller events and activities to support education, farming and the countryside, when and where possible, and we hope that we can count on your future involvement.