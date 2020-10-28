Norwich City joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has added her voice to the growing calls for fans to be allowed back in stadiums.

Hospitality venues at Carrow Road, including the Yellows restaurant, are now open again - but supporters still can't attend games.

The club recently gave their backing to a national campaign to get supporters back in grounds, by displaying the words #LetFansIn across the big screen and advertising hoardings ahead of their 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Carrow Road on Saturday.

They have also streamed matches in lounges inside the stadium, with 100 fans watching the Wycombe game in the Gunn Club while the match took place just a few yards away from them outside.

The government were initially planning to allow some fans to return to stadiums from the start of October, but the proposals were scrapped due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Mrs Smith revealed that she is planning to write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try to encourage him to change his mind.

"We are, as a football club, getting ready to do a big campaign to try and get supporters back in," she said.

"I think I might even be writing a letter to Boris (Johnson)."

Norwich were one of only a few clubs who were given permission to host a pilot event with crowds earlier in the season.

1,000 supporters were allowed to watch their 2-2 draw with Preston North End in mid-September.

According to Mrs Smith, the event was a big success, and she has no doubt that fans would be safe if they were given the green light to return.

Norwich City hosted a pilot event in September. Credit: ITV News Anglia

You could see how safe it actually is out in the open air. Delia Smith, Norwich City joint majority shareholder

"I thought it (the test event) was wonderful," said Mrs Smith.

"It was well-spaced, temperate checks - all of that. But, we need Boris to say 'yes you can.'"