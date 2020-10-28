Health bosses in Hertfordshire have warned it is "only a matter of time" before the county moves into Tier Two restrictions, if cases continue to rise.

The infection rate in the county has increased in recent weeks and stood at 101 cases per 100,000 in the week ending 20 October.

In the same week, there were 1,195 new cases - an increase of 13% on the previous week.

Many other places which have reached more than 100 cases per 100,000 population have been switched to the 'high tier' of restrictions.

Despite that, Hertfordshire currently remains in Tier One, but both the leader of the County Council, David Williams, and the county's Director of Public Health, Jim McManus, have warned that a move to Tier Two could soon be inevitable.

Essex moved into Tier Two restrictions earlier this month. Credit: ITV News Anglia

If cases continue to rise at the current rate it is only a matter of time before we need to move up to Tier Two, with all the extra restrictions that will bring. David Williams and Jim McManus

“In recent weeks we’ve seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases across all parts of Hertfordshire, and across people of all ages," they said in a joint-statement.

“We can still avoid these stricter, tougher measures if everyone acts now to stop the spread of the virus. This means that we all need to play our part and continue washing our hands, covering our faces, giving people space and self-isolating if we’re ill, or if we’re asked to by a nursery, school or college or by NHS Test & Trace.

“It’s particularly important that anyone who has any symptom of Covid-19 self-isolates properly. Staying at home if you’re ill is the single most important thing you can do to help us stop coronavirus spreading. Even a quick trip to the shops risks exposing other, more vulnerable, people to this dangerous illness."

However, both Mr Williams and Mr McManus added that it is still possible for the county to avoid tougher restrictions - if everyone plays their part.

“We want to keep you, the residents of Hertfordshire, safe while also keeping the county up-and-running to support our businesses and our economy. We are well prepared and have detailed plans for managing outbreaks, but we can’t control the spread of coronavirus without your help.

“If we all act now, we still have an opportunity to stay in control of the spread of the virus in Hertfordshire, rather than having stricter measures implemented. We urge everyone to help us make sure that is the case by following the guidance. If you keep playing your part, we can all stay safe in Hertfordshire together.”