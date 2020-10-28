Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pub and collided with a pedestrian.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to The Albion in Great Yarmouth on October 27 at approximately 9.40pm.

A black Toyota Celica had crashed into the Nelson Road pub and rolled on its side before colliding with a pedestrian.

Both the pedestrian and driver of the car were taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment for what are thought to be minor injuries.

The car was recovered around 3am on October 28.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has "information concerning the driving manner of the Toyota in the moments leading up to the collision".