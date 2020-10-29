Watch a report by ITV News Anglia reporter Stuart Leithes

Fly tipping is a problem that has rapidly got out of control in many places with illegally dumped rubbish proving a real headache.

So when Justin and Joanne Carlin from Moulton in Northamptonshire drove past a lay-by full of illegal waste on the A43 they thought they'd do a good turn by filling up their van and taking it to an official waste dump.

So far so good but it was then that things started to go wrong.

The van load of rubbish that a Northamptonshire couple are stuck with after trying to clear up illegal flytipping Credit: ITV News Anglia

I took it all to the local recycling centre but they said I didn't have the right permissions or permit as it wasn't my rubbish. They would not take it and sent me on my way Justin Carlin

So Justin and Joanne now have among other things an unwanted toilet bowl, old carpets old tyres and two Satellite tv dishes.

The council say what they should have done is report the fly tipping to them so they could have investigated and then tried to find the people who had illegally dumped it.

Justin though isn't convinced