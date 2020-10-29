Watch here to see an interview with Director of Public Health Lucy Hubber on Luton moving to Tier 2 "High Alert" Covid Level

Luton will move to Tier 2 "High" Covid alert level from Saturday following a spike in cases in the town.

The news was confirmed by the leader of the borough council Hazel Simmons and Lucy Hubber, the town's interim Director of Public Health.

They said:

We have had confirmation today that Luton will move into the government’s ‘HIGH-ALERT’ level, with new restrictions introduced after a continued surge in Covid-19 cases. Infections are continuing to rise across the town, with a hugely worrying increase in confirmed positive cases in the over 60s who are much more vulnerable to the disease. Hazel Simmonds Council Leader/Lucy Hubber Director of Public Health

Admissions to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital are increasing Credit: ITV Anglia

They added that admissions to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital are rising along with Covid-19 related deaths in our communities.

As of last week Luton's weekly rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people was over 160, almost the highest in the region.

Luton's Director of Public Health has told ITV News Anglia that Tier 2 restrictions are ow vital Credit: ITV Anglia

While Luton’s infection rates are still lower than some areas of the country, the current trajectory makes it clear that action is needed now in order to contain the spread of the virus. Reluctantly, due to the evidence, we have accepted the position of moving up to tier 2. Hazel Simmonds Council leader, Lucy Hubber, Director of Public Health

Local leaders had hoped to avoid extra restrictions by asking people to act as if they were in tier 2.

They also confirmed that the move was a joint decision between local leaders and the Joint Biosecurity Centre, which monitors infection levels across England.

People living in Luton will see further restrictions from Saturday, 31st of October.

Watch our quick explainer to the Government's Covid-19 Alert Levels

These restrictions include:

In any indoor setting, whether at home or a public place, people must not meet with anyone they don’t live with (unless they are part of your support bubble or essential carers).

If outdoors, whether in a garden or public outdoor space, people must not meet with people they don’t live with in groups of more than 6.

People should also limit the number of journeys they make away from home.