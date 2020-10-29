Man jailed after forcing woman into sham marriage

A man exploited a Slovakian woman, forced her into a sham marriage and made threats that she and her family would be killed if she refused.

Ladislav Pilo, 39, who is also Slovakian, collected the homeless and unemployed woman from the airport in January 2013 and drove her to his home at the time in Rock Road, Peterborough.

He registered the woman at a recruitment agency, where she worked long hours at a factory. Pilo kept most of her wages and her ID card, and also controlled her bank account.

Later that year he ‘sold’ her for £5,000 a 38-year-old Luton man Samad Shinwari, a Pakistani national, so he could obtain UK residency.

He threatened to send the woman back to Slovakia if she didn’t go through with the marriage, telling her that she and her family would be killed if she returned.

After the pair were wed, she was made to learn relationship facts from a ‘cheat sheet’ to prove her marriage was ‘genuine’.

The woman's situation only came to light after police were tipped off in April 2015. They carried out a warrant at Pilo’s Peterborough home.

Pilo was interviewed by police three times between April 2015 and February 2017, but fled the UK while on police bail.

Shinwari was found guilty of conspiring to facilitate a sham marriage at Peterborough Crown Court in February 2018, and handed 30 months in prison.

Pilo was arrested on a European arrest warrant in Slovakia in April this year, and extradited to the UK. He was charged with conspiring to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law and also intentionally arranging travel within the UK of a person with a view to their exploitation.

He pleaded guilty to the charges during a previous hearing and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (28 October), where he was handed a total of 54 months in prison.

Detective Superintendent Becky Tipping said: “This case highlights that slavery still exists here in Cambridgeshire and is anything but a thing of the past.

“This was a lengthy police investigation spanning many years and it is horrific to think what the victim has had to go through at the hands of Pilo.

Pilo's victim was approached on the streets of Slovakia and came to the UK for a better life but in reality, that couldn’t have been further from the truth. Being a modern-day slave drove her to attempt suicide on more than one occasion, but I am pleased to say she is now working to rebuild her life and is happy. Det Supt Becky Tipping

“When it comes to slavery and exploitation, we need people to speak up if something doesn’t feel quite right and report their concerns to us. They don’t need to be sure slavery is happening, but that that one extra report could save a life.”