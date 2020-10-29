Police and Council officers will be patrolling high streets across Bedfordshire this weekend, to make sure businesses are following coronavirus rules.

Central Bedfordshire Council says it has received complaints about some businesses failing to keep customers safe.

The council are using the £112,886 of Government funding to ensure Covid-19 regulations are being complied with.

“We currently have three prosecutions of businesses in process who, even after talking to them and explaining the rules did not follow the necessary procedures needed to keep their customers safe", Cllr Ian Dalgarno said.

“Now is the time to get tough on businesses who are not taking the safety of their customers seriously.

"Most of our local businesses have worked really hard over recent months to make sure they are up to date with the latest guidance and protecting our health as much as possible. It is simply not acceptable for any business not to be complying with the rules now and we will, where appropriate issues fines to those flouting the rules.”

The Anglia region as a whole had 92.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 20 October.

The council has been working with local businesses to advise on safety measures, as infection rates rise.

Businesses caught breaking the rules will be fined.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy from Bedfordshire Police said: “We all need to play our part in minimising social interaction to help stop the spread of this virus.”

“Our officers will continue with the approach of engaging with both members of the public and local businesses to explain the rules and restrictions that are currently in place, but will take enforcement action where lawful directions are unheeded.”