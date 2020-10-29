A coronavirus alert has been issued to residents living and working on a housing estate in Bury St Edmunds.

The warning comes following a big rise in positive cases on the Moreton Hall estate in the Suffolk town.

West Suffolk Council say they're worried about how quickly the virus is spreading are advising people to only meet others outside or online, if possible.

It's believed the virus is being transmitted via households, and residents are being urged to "act now" to avoid tougher restrictions.

Cases have also been confirmed at both the Abbots Green Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy schools on the estate in recent weeks.

“There is evidence that a large number of cases in Moreton Hall involve household transmission, especially where people are visiting friends and family," a council spokesperson said.

"The latest testing information shows a large rise in positive coronavirus cases in Moreton Hall. You must act now to reduce the spread of the coronavirus if we are to avoid the possibility of further restrictions becoming necessary."

Councillors are also reminding residents to "adhere to the rule of six at all times" and to wash hands with soap and water regularly.