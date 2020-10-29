Scout groups on Norfolk at risk of closure due to impact of pandemic

Scout groups in Norfolk are at risk of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scout Association has warned.

According to the organisation, groups are facing a "bleak future" due to the fact that they haven't been able to raise money through their usual methods because of social-distancing measures.

That means that things like jumble sales, quizzes and car washes have been cancelled.

More than 500 groups in England are thought to be at risk of closing - including some in Norfolk.

However, a new fundraising campaign has now been launched in a bid to save them, with scouts across the UK taking part in a virtual race.

More than 7,000 groups have signed up to the event which challenges Scouts to travel 172,000 miles collectively in their local areas.

It's hoped the campaign will raise £300,000.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls. Credit: PA

"As Scouts we always support each other - and in today's tough climate, where we all need inspiration and community, we are taking part all together in our Race Round the World," Chief Scout Bear Grylls said.

"Scouting plays a fundamental role in the lives of thousands of young people, giving them skills and hope for the future.

"That is now more vital than ever. I am so proud of those doing their mile in support of those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The majority of groups were now "back up and running", the association added.