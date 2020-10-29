Watch a report here by ITV News Anglia reporter Matthew Hudson

Close to 1,500 retail outlets have closed across the East of England since January this year. There have been openings too, but the rate is not as high as usual leaving empty stores on our high streets. But there are signs of growth, with independent entrepreneurs stepping in to fill the gaps.

Pure Ely's new branch in the city's High Street Passage Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cheryl Bailey is the proud owner of a new branch of her business, Pure Ely beauty salon. She took the decision to open a second following a quiz night chat with friends during lockdown

The time is right, we've got to come out of this a better company and being able to employ other people to come in with us was just great and everything slotted in to place and worked perfectly. Cheryl Bailey, Owner of Pure Ely

Nearly fifteen hundred retail businesses, chains and independents, have closed across the eastern region since the pandemic began. That is the lowest rate in the country. But it still means new jobs are urgently needed.

Government assistance and lower rents have been encouraging others to take the plunge and open up.

I think what we'll find is that the local businesses and people that understand their customers are going to fill that gap are going to be able to communicate effectively with their customers to be able to find the products that people want and find something unique that you won't find in generic high st stores. And I think that's what will allow those small independents to fill some of the gaps. Stefan Gurney, Executive Director at Norwich Business Improvement District

Opposite Cheryl's new premises Ely's first sushi bar will be opening soon

Others find a market stall the perfect first rung on the ladder.

We're in horrible circumstances but if it maybe makes you take a step back and think about what you'd really like to do a market is a great place to try something out you don't you know, have to have that great commitment of investing in a shop. Julia Davis, Ely Markets

The Silver Oak Coffee Rig is a fixture in Ely on Market days. Now those behind the venture have opened a bagel bar just off the market place which is proving popular with shoppers, and it's created six jobs.

We've always wanted to offer food as well from our coffee trailer but there just isn't the space so the fact that this became local and available we just jumped at the opportunity. Harriet Jestin, Ely Bagel Bar/Silver Oak Coffee

It's not just in Ely that you'll find new small businesses. In Northampton for example coffee expert Steve Peel now has his very own premises where he roasts, grinds and sells coffee to enjoy now or brew at home.

When we do have the good days, sometimes we have really good days of walk ins we then think that when we get out the other side of this then things will be really good again. Steve Peel, Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters Ltd

And in Norwich Christophe's Crepes is another cafe that has grown out of a successful market van.

We always said that 2020 was going to be the year that we opened a shop up and that regardless of corona we were going to do it anyway. The response from our customers has been overwhelming. just want to say thanks for supporting us. As well as customers it's a community. Chris Smith, Christophe's Crepes

NET CLOSURES

6 in Hertfordshire

20 in Bedfordshire

39 in Northamptonshire

39 in Suffolk

45 in Essex -45

62 in Norfolk -62

72 in Cambridgeshire -72

Source: The Local Data Company

There are still more closures than openings around our region at the moment, with a net loss of around 300 since January. But from what we've seen in Ely, it seems lockdown gave some budding entrepreneurs time to plan how to make their dream venture come true.