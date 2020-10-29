Tributes to much-loved daughter killed in Suffolk crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved daughter who died in a crash at Barham near Ipswich.

Jennifer Baker, who was 32 and from Claydon, died after her Polo was in collision with a Seat Altea on Friday October 23.

Her parents Maria and Andrew said she was a "caring and unfailingly supportive sister" to Lucy, George and her twin, Catherine.

The four children grew up on a farm together and remained close into adulthood.

The family said Jen was a beloved granddaughter and loving Auntie, who enjoyed cuddles with her niece and nephew.

Jen had settled down close to home and was devoted to her partner. They had found happiness together and had many plans for their future.

Jen loved walking their two dogs, Polly and Floss, in the Suffolk countryside.

Jen was so very special to so many, immensely thoughtful, level-headed and always seeming to know the right thing to say. It is utterly impossible to describe how much she meant to us nor the scale of our loss. Her family are all so proud of her, of the kind, intelligent, strong and beautiful woman she had become, and will miss her beyond measure.” Jen's family

Jennifer’s close friend Rae Betts said Jennifer had been her friend since they were seven.

David McGowan, of Woodward Markwell where Jennifer worked said he and her colleagues were devastated.

"We are extremely fortunate to have worked with Jennifer over the last 15 years. Jennifer worked with us straight from school and rose through the ranks to be one of the management team and an integral part of business.

"The pain is deep because she was such a nice person and would go far out of her way to assist anyone. Her loss has not only deeply affected staff and ex-staff but our clients and insurance partners who are also heartbroken."

"The family understands that friends and colleagues may wish to send flowers but would prefer a donation be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital, who helped Jenny at the start of her life, or the Air Ambulance, who came to help on Friday. "Two just giving pages have been created for each charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jenniferelizabethbakereaaa https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jenniferelizabethbakergosh