Two teenagers are still in hospital after a double stabbing in Peterborough.

It happened just after six o'clock on Wednesdayl night on Bluebell Road in the Dogsthorpe area of the city.

The area where two teenagers were stabbed in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

An eighteen year old man suffered multiple stab wounds while a 16 year old youth has a single stab wound.

Both are in a stable condition in hospital. So far no arrests have been made and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.