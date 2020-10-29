Two teenagers taken to hospital after Peterborough stabbing

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Peterborough.

The incident happened in the Bluebell Avenue in the Dogsthorpe area of the city just after 6pm on Wednesday evening.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 16-year-old was also stabbed once.

The man was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition, but both he and the boy are now described as being stable.

Police say no arrests have been made yet and they will be carrying out extra patrols in the area on Thursday as they continue their investigation.