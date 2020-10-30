Amputee who lost hands and feet after Covid appeals to people to wear masks

We've all had to adapt to a new way of life this year, but for one woman from Bedford, the pandemic means life will never be the same again.

Mum-of-two, Caroline Coster, was recovering from coronavirus in March - when she developed sepsis and had to have her hands and feet amputated.

Now - she's urging others to social distance and wear masks to protect people like her.

"I have no immunity to Covid now - even though I had it once badly, they tested and I have no antibodies, so I'm scared...I'm very conscious of social distancing, I wear a mask and I'd just love people to take it seriously." Caroline Coster

Caroline was recovering from coronavirus in March - when she developed sepsis

She was in a coma for a month and nearly died twice.

She recovered, but her hands and feet had been deprived of blood and had to be amputated.

Caroline Coster is having to adjust to a whole new way of life Credit: ITV Anglia

Caroline's determined to continue her charity work

Raising money for a village in Kenya by selling things she's made out of old jeans.

She may not be able to sew again yet - but she's focusing on the positives.

Caroline Coster: "I don't have wrist arthritis anymore, I don't have bunions anymore, I'm going to save a fortune on shoes, but more than that and more seriously - the kindness of people, the generosity of people, the love of people - it's opened my eyes, it really has."

People have donated thousands of pounds to help Caroline

And she now plans to register Duke as a therapy dog, to take into schools and hospitals

Her way of taking the kindness of strangers and paying it forward.