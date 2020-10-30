Amputee who lost hands and feet after Covid appeals to people to wear masks
We've all had to adapt to a new way of life this year, but for one woman from Bedford, the pandemic means life will never be the same again.
Mum-of-two, Caroline Coster, was recovering from coronavirus in March - when she developed sepsis and had to have her hands and feet amputated.
Now - she's urging others to social distance and wear masks to protect people like her.
"I have no immunity to Covid now - even though I had it once badly, they tested and I have no antibodies, so I'm scared...I'm very conscious of social distancing, I wear a mask and I'd just love people to take it seriously."
Caroline was recovering from coronavirus in March - when she developed sepsis
She was in a coma for a month and nearly died twice.
She recovered, but her hands and feet had been deprived of blood and had to be amputated.
Caroline's determined to continue her charity work
Raising money for a village in Kenya by selling things she's made out of old jeans.
She may not be able to sew again yet - but she's focusing on the positives.
Caroline Coster: "I don't have wrist arthritis anymore, I don't have bunions anymore, I'm going to save a fortune on shoes, but more than that and more seriously - the kindness of people, the generosity of people, the love of people - it's opened my eyes, it really has."
People have donated thousands of pounds to help Caroline
And she now plans to register Duke as a therapy dog, to take into schools and hospitals
Her way of taking the kindness of strangers and paying it forward.