Anglia's creative crafters and a brief history of pumpkins

Halloween is a tradition that originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain in Ireland. People would light bonfires and dress up to ward off ghosts.

Traditionally, large turnips and potato were carved to ward off evil sprits and here in the UK beetroots were often used.

As people travelled through the generations, they took their traditions with them and the pumpkin was found to make the perfect fruit for carving.

This Halloween also coincides with moon which may make it seem a little spookier.

When we think of full moons we often think of werewolves who are said to howl only when there is a full moon. However, this is myth from Greek mythology.