Watch an interview with Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Residents of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being advised not to mix households amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the county.

Dr Liz Robin, the county's Director of Public Health issued the change in advice after a change in the transmission of the virus across the county.

She said that while the virus was more prominent in Peterborough and Cambridge, where infection rates are over 100 cases per 100,000 people, there was evidence of transmission in rural areas, including Fenland where cases are now at a rate of around 80 cases per 100,000 people.

I would advise people to really think about inviting people they dont live with around to their homes because that is something that really drives transmission of the virus, and at this stage I would advise against it again. Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

The warning comes as Luton is plunged into Tier 2 "high" restrictions from Saturday, which means enforced restrictions on households mixing.

In Cambridgeshire there were concerns about rising rates in Cambridge City, but initially that was put down to the proactive testing regime implemented at Cambridge University.

Dr Robin said that there had been a marked difference in the number of cases from September to October, and stressed that now was the time to change the advice to residents.

Cambridge city centre Credit: ITV Anglia

Across the region infection rates are rising, and continue to remain high in Northamptonshire, Luton, Bedford and Essex.

Hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients in Essex hospitals have risen by more than 50% in just one week.

According to the County Council, 191 beds were taken up by coronavirus patients as of Tuesday - a 55% increase on the week before.

In Cambridgeshire, Dr Robin said that hospitals were seeing a "steady" number of coronavirus cases, but were already busy treating other patients who had been waiting for treatment.

Peterborough City Centre Credit: ITV Anglia

Meanwhile, Norfolk's Director of Public Health has warned the virus could soon start to spread among the over 60s in the county if cases continue to increase there.

Dr Louise Smith said infections rates are rising among the county's working population, and there are fears this could pass on to the older generation.

The infection rate in the county has jumped to 89.2 per 100,000 population, compared to 59.9 the week before.

Much of that increase is down to an outbreak at the Cranswick Country Foods meat processing factory in Watton, where at least 175 people have tested positive.

Those cases have contributed to the infection rate in Breckland rising to 172 per 100,000 population, while infections are also increasing in Great Yarmouth (126) and Norwich (120).