Driver who killed veterinary nurse in Peterborough crash returns to face justice

A man who fled the country six months ago after being sentenced for killing a veterinary nurse in a car crash has handed himself in.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, reported to Thorpe Wood Police Station in the early hours of this morning (30 October).

Kiminius was released on court bail after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, but did not attend his sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court on 14 May.

He will now begin serving his prison sentence of four years and six months.

Rachel Radwell, from Yaxley, died in the crash Credit: Cambs Police

Kiminius killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell, of Crane Avenue, in Yaxley, just after 2am on 12 November, 2018, after taking a bend on the wrong side of the road in his Range Rover and colliding head-on with her car.

The crash, which happened in Ramsey Road, Peterborough, left Kiminius uninjured but caused fatal injuries to Rachel who died in hospital.

The Range Rover struck Rachel Radwell's car head on Credit: Cambs Police

Kiminius was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following trial, but instead of facing justice he decided to go on the run with his family after being granted court bail. Sergeant Mark Dollard from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit

Police said they hoped Rachel Radwell’s family would feel they had gained justice for her death.

In a statement, the family said: “We are extremely relieved and pleased to hear that Kiminius has been found and will serve his sentence for Rachel's death.

“We would like to thank the police for all their hard work behind the scenes. It means we can finally try to move forward and remember all the positive and wonderful things about Rachel instead of dwelling on the accident. Justice will finally be served for us as a family.” Rachel Radwell's family

Kiminius, of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured but denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving. He was found guilty of the offence following a trial in February.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court in May to four years and six months in prison and is now serving his sentence.