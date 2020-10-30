Family of Captain Sir Tom visit new birthday card display in his honour

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have visited an exhibition of some of his birthday cards at IMW Duxford.

It took 150 volunteers two and a half weeks to open all of Captain Sir Tom Moore's birthday cards.

Captain Sir Tom's grandaughter looks at some of the cards at Duxford Credit: ITV Anglia

There were more than 200,000 of them - and Bedford's school hall was filled to the brim by the time it came to his 100th birthday at the end of April.

Back in April Tom was bowled over by the kindness of strangers.

Captain Sir Tom Moore holds his honorary colonel badge Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

"Amazing that people have been so kind throughout, that they would even think of sending me a card, it really is one of the nicest things that's happened. Captain Sir Tom Moore, speaking in April

100 were then chosen at random to be put on display at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford in Cambridgeshire - where Captain Tom is an honorary patron.

And today his family went to see it for the first time.

It's amazing to be able to showcase them again because they've been away for a long time, we want to show people what happened in that part of the journey, because it was special for us and it was really special for him. Benjie Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom's grandson

And they're still coming, we had a box of cards from China just two weeks ago from little kids in China and it's just taken a long time to get to us, it said happy birthday Captain Tom you're our hero, and still they arrive, we have a desk dedicated still to cards and presents, it's filling up fast." Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter

The family's visit was particularly poignant as it was also Georgia's birthday - Captain Tom's granddaughter.

The museum also has a permanent exhibition about the Burma campaign - in which Captain Tom fought. It's called The Forgotten War, and it shows what it was like to fight in the jungles of the Far East.

A reminder of an important piece of history, and it's now on show alongside a more recent moment in time, in which this remarkable man yet again stepped up and served his country.