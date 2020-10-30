Hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients in Essex hospitals have risen by more than 50% in just one week.

According to the County Council, 191 beds were taken up by coronavirus patients as of Tuesday - a 55% increase on the week before.

Essex recently moved into Tier Two of coronavirus restrictions after the council requested to switch from the 'medium' tier to the 'high' tier.

The escalation means households are no longer able to mix indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

The council says it's too early to tell if moving up an alert level has had any impact yet, but things should become clearer over the next fortnight.

Case numbers are continuing to rise in the county, with 1,596 confirmed cases in the seven days to 22 October.

The infection rate currently stands at 107.2 per 100,000 population.

107.2 The current infection rate in Essex

Clacton Pier in Essex. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile, Norfolk's Director of Public Health has warned the virus could soon start to spread among the over 60s in the county if cases continue to increase there.

Dr Louise Smith said infections rates are rising among the county's working population, and there are fears this could pass on to the older generation.

The infection rate in the county has jumped to 89.2 per 100,000 population, compared to 59.9 the week before.

Much of that increase is down to an outbreak at the Cranswick Country Foods meat processing factory in Watton, where at least 175 people have tested positive.

Those cases have contributed to the infection rate in Breckland rising to 172 per 100,000 population, while infections are also increasing in Great Yarmouth (126) and Norwich (120).

The Cranswick factory in Watton. Credit: PA

"We are starting to see a fall in cases for younger people and a rise in cases in the 23-60-year-old population, which, if left unchecked, will pass into the over 60s," Dr Smith said.

"If that happens, we will see more people admitted to hospital and more deaths. We have already seen this happening in other areas in England.

“I understand some people are getting tired of following the rules but we must do so, more than ever. If we don’t, things will escalate quickly in Norfolk and that inevitably leads to more illness and death.”

Cases per 100,000 people in Norfolk to October 23