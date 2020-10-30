There's been an increase in the number of fines given to people in Northamptonshire caught breaking coronavirus rules.

Police handed out more than 350 fixed penalty notices (FPN) between March and mid October.

The majority of them were handed to people who ignored the rules to stay indoors.

Officers say they have stepped up patrols in areas where rules are being repeatedly broken.

“Following concerns raised by members of the public about people repeatedly failing to wear face coverings on particular bus routes and shops, we have carried out enforcement activity in these areas in the last week", Assistant Chief Constable Simon Blatchly, said.

“We are working closely with local councils to visit business premises which have been highlighted as having repeated breaches and where engagement alone isn’t working.

"We are clearly now experiencing a second wave of cases and it is vital we all do what we can to help stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Cases are rising in Northamptonshire

Between 27 March and 19 October the following FPNs were issued in Northamptonshire:

264 x contravene requirement as to the restriction of movement during emergency period

18 x contravene a direction or fail to comply with instruction

57 x contravene requirement to not participate in gathering in public or more than two people

3 x leave/were outside of place living in England without reasonable excuse

2 x stay overnight in a place other than home address without reasonable excuse

2 x person arriving in England from outside England and fail to self-isolate

7 x participate in gathering of more than six

4 x following positive COVID test failed to comply with self-isolation legislation

9 x fail to wear face covering on public transport

7 x contravene direction to wear face covering

1 x contravene direction to return to place of self-isolation

The Force has been given £286,000 of funding by the government, to increase enforcement activity as the number of Covid-19 cases increase across the county.

The latest statistics released by the National Police Chief’s Council, show that more than 20,000 fixed penalty notices have been issued by UK police forces between 27 March and 19 October.