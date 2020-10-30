A woman high on cocaine who collided with a van and ran off leaving one of her passengers to die in the back seat has been jailed for 10 years.

Kathryn Watkins, 35, was travelling in a car with another woman and her friend Alex Edney on May 25 when they hit a Sprinter van head-on at an industrial estate just off the A1 outside Peterborough in the early hours of the morning.

The court heard Watkins and the woman got out and caught a taxi into the city, leaving Mr Edney struggling for breath in the back seat.

The taxi driver described Watkins as being “very angry and swearing”.

When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash on Southgate Way, Peterborough, Mr Edney, 44, of Romsey Close, Aldershot, Hampshire, was dead.

The scene of the crash in Peterborough Credit: Cambs Police

Police described her driving as atrocious.

Watkins was on an inevitable path of destruction that night and a serious collision was inevitable. “Her driving was truly atrocious; she knew she had consumed alcohol and drugs but selfishly gave no regard for the safety of others. Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit

In a statement released at the time his family said: “Alex was a loving son, grandson, dad and brother. He was a good friend to many, always willing to help others and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Alexander Edney died in the back seat of the car after he was left there Credit: Cambs Police

The court heard the group had travelled from Hastings in Sussex and during the journey Watkins had repeatedly lost her temper, resulting in road rage incidents and her punching a fellow passenger in the face.

An hour after the crash, paramedics called police to a house in Fellows Gardens, Peterborough, where Watkins was found with a suspected broken wrist, and her friend with suspected broken ribs.

Both were taken to hospital as a precaution and later arrested.

Watkins suffered severe bruising to her ankle, left forearm, chest and thigh. Her friend was left with a broken arm.

The court Kathryn Watkins drove atrociously then left her friend dying in the back seat after a crash Credit: Cambs Police

Watkins had a blood test which revealed she was over the legal alcohol limit to drive.

The blood test also showed that the levels of Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, were approximately 800 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Watkins was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, failing to stop and common assault. Her friend faced no further action.

Watkins pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious Injury by dangerous driving and common assault at Peterborough Crown Court today (29 October).

She was sentenced on the same day, where Judge Sean Enright handed her 10 years in prison. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 years.

Cambridgeshire Police operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report drink or drug driving.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the county’s roads.