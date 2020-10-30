People of Luton urged to play their part in cutting coronavirus spread

People across Bedfordshire are being urged to play their part in helping stop the spread of coronavirus after Luton was moved into the government’s ‘High Alert’ level.The new measures in the town, which come into effect at 12.01am tomorrow (Saturday), restrict people from mixing indoors with anyone they don’t live with – unless they form part of a support bubble or are essential carers. The rule of six still applies to all outdoor spaces.In addition, people are being urged to limit the number of journeys they make away from home and plan ahead to avoid using public transport at busy times, and try to walk or cycle where possible.Community leaders have joined forces to back the new restrictions.Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway said it was vital to avoid going back into total lockdown and seeing thousands more deaths.

The Leader of Luton Council Hazel Simmons said she was confident communities would pull together.

This is an emergency affecting every single one of us where it’s impossible to predict who’ll become seriously ill, whatever their age, and, whatever any of us think of the Government, this is not a matter of politics but of every single person needing to take responsibility for their own health and that of others, to protect themselves and those they love most." Hazel SImmons, Leader of Luton Council

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Joint Medical Director Paul Tisi said more patients with Covid were going into hospitals in Luton and Bedford and he urged people to comply with the rules.

Increased testing for the town is being brought in to help identify outbreaks, and Bedfordshire Police and Luton Council are teaming up to carry out enforcement patrols to check businesses and venues are Covid-compliant, and that the public is aware of, and following, the new rules. These will also be carried out across Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire over the coming days.Chief Superintendent John Murphy, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “The action being taken in Luton is a stark reminder of how virulent and dangerous coronavirus is, and everyone needs to help stop the spread to keep us all safe and reduce pressure on the NHS.Dr Kirti Singh, a GP at Malzeardroad and Medina Medical Centre, said: “As Luton moves into the higher tier of restrictions, and we are seeing more patients in our local hospital testing positive for and becoming very unwell with coronavirus, I urge residents to follow the government guidance of the ‘Hands, Face, Space’ campaign, do not meet more than six people outdoors and remember to keep your social distance; and do not visit anyone inside their home, or allow anyone to visit you.“There is extra testing being offered in Luton and we are working hard to keep you safe.”