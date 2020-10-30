Police appeal over theft of high value farming equipment

A number of electrical items including high value satellite viewing screens have been stolen from tractors in the Breckland area.

The first incident happened between approximately 10.55pm and 11.05pm last Wednesday (28th October)when viewing screens were stolen from inside two tractors parked in the grounds of a farm on Sandy Lane in the Rocklands, Thetford.

The gang also targeted a farm on Stalland Common in Great Ellingham later that evening between when a satellite receiver screen was stolen from inside a parked tractor.

Another farm on West Carr Road in Attleborough was targeted when viewing screens were removed from four farm vehicles. The incident happened between approximately 12.50am and 1am in the early hours of Thursday morning (29th October).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Chris Newbery at Thetford Police Station on 101