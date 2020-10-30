Railway volunteers' night time vigil helps to foil metal thieves

Alert volunteers at a heritage railway helped foil metal thieves who repeatedly targeted Dereham station in Norfolk.

The volunteers and staff from Mid Norfolk Railway spotted an attempted break in on the station's CCTV on Wednesday night.

They told police and extra precautions were put in place, but the following night the would-be thieves returned.

Police were called again at 9.30pm and searched the site but no-one was found. A further break-in attempt happened later and police returned again to find security fittings and fencing had been damaged.

The last two nights have been very long for all of us involved in these incidents and I would like to thank our staff, many of whom are volunteers for assisting the railway at this difficult time. George Saville, the railway’s general manager

Mr Saville said he wanted to thank Dereham police for their speedy response and reassure members, supporters and the general public that they were investigating this incident further.

The railway therefore appeals to the public and if anybody has any information on thisincident it wants them to contact the local police.

The Mid Norfolk Railway is currently closed because of Covid, but usually runs regular steam and diesel services on 11 1⁄2 miles of track through the centre of Norfolk between Dereham and Wymondham.

Metal theft from the National Rail network is an ongoing problem and the Mid-NorfolkRailway says it will continue to take precautions.

Charlie Robinson, The Chairman of the MNR Trust said: “Incidents such as last nighthighlight not just the criminal intent of some but also the dangerous nature of unauthorisedaccess to the railway. The MNR might well be closed to the public at the moment but therailway itself is not closed.

“Currently Direct Rail Services are operating on our track on a daily basis, as they operateRail Head Treatment Trains on behalf of Network Rail on the East Anglian rail network."