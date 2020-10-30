Son jailed for stabbing 78-year-old mum to death in Essex
A man who murdered his elderly mother at their home in Wimbish near Saffron Walden has been jailed for at least 20 years.
Mark Jozunas stabbed 78-year-old Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green at Wimbish on Sunday 1 March.Emergency services were called to the address after concerns for her welfare were reported but Valerie died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe blood loss from multiple stab wounds.
Forty-nine year-old Jozunas was charged with her murder and convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown court on 8 September.At the same court today (Friday 30 October), he was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.
“This was a tragic event in which Jozunas brutally took his mothers life and then attempted to lie about it. “I am pleased that justice has been served for Valerie, and hope this sentence will provide some solace for the family.”