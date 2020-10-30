Son jailed for stabbing 78-year-old mum to death in Essex

A man who murdered his elderly mother at their home in Wimbish near Saffron Walden has been jailed for at least 20 years.

Mark Jozunas stabbed 78-year-old Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green at Wimbish on Sunday 1 March.Emergency services were called to the address after concerns for her welfare were reported but Valerie died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe blood loss from multiple stab wounds.

Forty-nine year-old Jozunas was charged with her murder and convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown court on 8 September.At the same court today (Friday 30 October), he was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.