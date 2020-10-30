Ipswich Town could welcome striker Kayden Jackson back into their squad for the visit of Crewe Alexandra this weekend after he recovered from coronavirus.

The 26-year-old has missed the last four games after he tested positive for Covid.

His self-isolation period has now finished, and he could make his comeback against Crewe at Portman Road - although manager Paul Lambert is wary about throwing him in from the start.

Watch an interview with Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

"It knocked him for six for the first few days, but he's started to find his feet again," Lambert said.

"Will he be 100% fit? No, he won't because he's not done that much. But will we get something out of him? Yeah, we will but it's just that build-up time of training and trying to get games under his belt."

Meanwhile, Norwich City will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to five matches when they head to Bristol City in the lunchtime kick-off.

Both teams go into the game at Ashton Gate level on points, having won four of their opening eight fixtures.

Left-back Xavi Quintillà won't be involved again as he continues to recover from an injury picked up in the warm-up at Brentford, so midfielder Jacob Sorensen may be asked to fill in again.

The Canaries picked up a draw against Brentford on Tuesday, and Luton Town will be hoping to go one better when they welcome the Bees to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

MK Dons will face rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Credit: PA

In League One, MK Dons take on arch rivals AFC Wimbledon, and in League Two, Cambridge United are likely to be without the country's top scorer Paul Mullin for their trip to Crawley Town.

Colchester United have a free weekend after their match at Scunthorpe United was postponed due to a number of Scunthorpe players and staff testing positive for Covid.

Saturday's fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated otherwise)