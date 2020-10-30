Suffolk Machete attacker jailed for more than seven years

A man has been jailed for more than seven years after a serious assault in Suffolk. Wesley Temple, 27, and from Willow Park in Bury St Edmunds, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent after he attacked a man with a machete. The attack took place last August, where a 33-year-old man suffered serious hand injuries after being assaulted with the weapon outside the Londis Village Store in Holmsey Green in Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. A 30-year-old man was also punched during the incident, suffering minor injuries, while a shop window was also damaged. DC Claire Wright of Bury St Edmunds CID said:

"This was a serious assault and the victim has suffered life changing injuries and he continues to have treatment on his hand. The consequences of knife crime can be severe, even fatal, which is why we take any offences involving bladed weapons extremely seriously. If you are found illegally in possession of a knife you will be arrested, put before the court and brought to justice as Temple has found to his cost.”