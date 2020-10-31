A 24 year old man has been found guilty at Luton Crown Court of raping and sexually assaulting two young girls after using a fake social media account to gain their confidence.

Barry Price used a picture of a 17 year old boy to chat to his victims and in October 2019 arranged to meet a 16 year old girl before raping her in a car while parked in a field.

He continued his aggressive attack at a property in Gamlingay in Cambridgeshire before taking her to a railway station and saying "Good luck getting home".

Then in November 2019 he met a 15 year old using the same fake profile and took her to the Gamlingay address where he raped and sexually assaulted her. When she attempted to leave he smashed her mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Clare Gilbert, who led the investigation for Bedfordshire Police, said: “Price deliberately hid his true identity and used social media to gain access to young girls."