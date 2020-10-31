Campaigners have written to the Business and Energy Secretary to demand assurances about plans for Sizewell C.

There's been unconfirmed reports the government is close to giving the project the go ahead and talks with EDF have intensified.

In a statement to ITV Anglia EDF says they're hoping from a positive commitment from the government soon.

However campaigners have written to Alok Sharma that the planning and consultation process isn't being undermined. The reactor would be next to the RSPB Minsmere reserve.